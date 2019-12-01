Keith C. BrewerJanuary 14, 1970 - November 25, 2019Keith Charles Brewer, 49, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Charles Brewer; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and an infant sister.He is survived by his mother, Jane; uncles, Jerry Broxton of Hewitt and Darrell Brewer and wife, Linda, of Houston. Keith loved to ride his bike in Cameron Park. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Per his request, no services are planned. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

