Retha BrentleyMarch 24, 1939 - June 4, 2019Retha Mae Brentley, 80, devoted mother, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a tough battle with a kidney disease.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery.Retha was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, March 24, 1939.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem C. Brentley, of 44 years.Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Browning; granddaughter, Nastassia and husband, Tyler Keel; granddaughter, Brianna Browning and boyfriend, Wes Dulock; grandson, Thomas Browning; and two great-grandsons, Cayden Browning and Brennon Keel.The family wishes to thank all the wonderful people at Providence Hospice at St. Catherine's for the care and respect of our loved one.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Retha's name, to the Kidney Foundation.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

