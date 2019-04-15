Irene Laubert BremMarch 19, 1925 - April 12, 2019Irene Laubert Brem, passed away Friday April 12, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Rosary will be 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Bellmead Funeral Home with visitation to follow.Irene was born March 19, 1925, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Alois and Louise (Willenburg) Rauschhuber. She married Edmund Laubert February 4, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 28, 1973. She married Joe Brem on August 3, 1977. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1993. She worked at Connally I.S.D. for 20 years until retiring. She was a life long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.She was also preceded in death by her son, Ernest Laubert.Survivors include her daughter, Carol Cunningham and husband, Benny; daughter-in-law, Wanda Laubert; grandchildren, Brian Cunningham and wife, Tammie, and Carol Minyard and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Miller Cunningham, Bryce Cunningham, Nikki Estrada, and Nathan Minyard; brothers, John, Patrick and Al Rauschhuber; step-children, Kathy McNair, Joey Brem, and Bobby Brem; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
