Ruth BrelandApril 7, 1925 - Dec. 12, 2019Ruth Manning Breland passed away December 12, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Luke A.M.E. Burial will be at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Breland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries