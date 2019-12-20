Ruth BrelandApril 7, 1925 - Dec. 12, 2019Ruth Manning Breland passed away December 12, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Luke A.M.E. Burial will be at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
