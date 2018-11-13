Leon J. BreitkreutzJan. 16, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2018Leon J. Breitkreutz, 90, of Marlin, passed away in Temple. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the First United Methodist in Marlin. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

