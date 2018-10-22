Carrolyn BreitkreutzMay 28, 1941 - Oct. 19, 2018Carrolyn Breitkreutz passed away Friday, October 19, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately before the service. Burial will follow at the Mart Cemetery. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

