Patricia Ann Breedlove
Oct. 15, 1936 - June 06, 2020
Patricia Ann Breedlove passed from this life on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Pat was born in Woodbury, Texas, on October 15, 1936, to Malcolm and Blanche Girault. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bobby J. Breedlove.
Pat leaves behind two sons, their spouses and children, and a great-granddaughter to celebrate her life. Larry Breedlove, wife, Sandra, and son, Michael (wife, Danielle). Randy Breedlove, wife, Lisa, son, Bobby, and daughter, Elizabeth (husband, Jack), and great-granddaughter Emma. She also leaves behind her sister, Peggy (husband, Jimmy) and several nieces and nephews.
Pat lived a full and happy life that included time in Waco, Mt. Vernon, TX, Burleson, TX, and Dallas, TX. She and Bobby enjoyed their houseboat in Waco, their lake house in Mt Vernon, and exploring North America in their Motorhome. Together, they spent many years traveling, both domestic and overseas, from Maine to Hawaii.
Her time with her grandkids were some of her happiest moments. From road trips in the RV to Disney World, teaching them how to waterski on the lake, catching their first fish, attending their sporting and social activities, and just spending quality time with them on a regular basis.
In her later life in Burleson, Pat continued to enjoy life to its fullest as a member of the WPA, attending First United Methodist Church of Burleson, and dancing with her many friends.
The family will be receiving visitors from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Services will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a private committal at Waco Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.