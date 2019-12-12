Lillian BredthauerAug. 10, 1934 - Dec. 5, 2019Mary Lillian "Lilli" Bredthauer passed away at Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Graveside services for family only will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating, followed by a public reception at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lilli was born in the Rio Grande Valley farming community of Combs, Texas, and graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Education. Lilli taught first grade in Deer Park, Texas, where she and her husband, Eugene Bredthauer, welcomed their twin boys in September 1962. After a few years in Corpus Christi, Texas, Lilli and her young family settled in Woodway, just outside of Waco, Texas, where Lilli taught 5th grade at Midway Elementary.Lilli attended First Methodist Church in Waco and participated in services and groups there. She enjoyed fun and dear friendship with her Waco study group, weekly bridge group, and lunch gatherings with the "The Mother Cluckers". Lilli will be remembered for her lively engaging personality, her sense of humor, and her positive approach to life. Friends say that she could brighten up a room and that it felt good to be around her. Lilli dearly loved her granddaughter, Amelia, who loved visiting her "Lala" and talking to her on the phone. She could have hour-long conversations with then two year-old Amelia. They both liked sparkly things.Lilli was born to Francis and Velma Partridge, who preceded her in death. Brothers, Kenneth Partridge and Frank Partridge, as well as sister, Carolyn Reavis, also preceded her in death.Lilli is survived by her twin sons, Dustin Bredthauer and partner, Deborah Jackson, of Plano, and Brent Bredthauer; daughter, Amelia, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; beloved nieces and nephews, Janice Powell, Kyle Partridge and wife, Lynn, Carolyn Billings, Pam Davis and husband, Foster, and John Partridge and wife, Julie. Lilli loved children and adored her five great nieces and nephews - she relished being called "Great Aunt Lillian".Lilli faced many health obstacles over the years with her characteristic courage, strength, and grace. Lilli's last year of life was spent in Plano, near her son, Dustin, who was lovingly devoted to her care. Lilli's strong faith and trust in God sustained her through life's obstacles and led her to comfort and peace at the end.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
