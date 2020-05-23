Ronald Earl Brazwell

Jan. 19, 1954 - May 21, 2020

Ronald Earl Brazwell, 66, of Waco, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Mr. Brazwell will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

