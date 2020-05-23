Ronald Earl Brazwell
Jan. 19, 1954 - May 21, 2020
Ronald Earl Brazwell, 66, of Waco, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Mr. Brazwell will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.