Doris BrayMarch 7, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019Doris Marie Goodson Bray, 86, of Woodway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her husband, daughter, and son. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at the Woodway United Methodist Church, with Pastor Allan Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Doris was born March 7, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas, to Hiram and Maggie (Green) Goodson. She was raised in an orphanage and went to school there. Doris married her love, Robert Bray, on September 19, 1952, at Harris Creek Baptist Church. Her hobbies included collecting Cobalt Blue and antiques. She was very active in her church.Doris was a secretary for Midway Schools for almost 30 years. Before then she worked at General Tire and Beard & Stone.She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Henry and Fred Goodson; two sisters, Mildred and Annie; great-grandchild, Gabriel Hurt; and son-in-law, James "Tiger" Bumguardner.Doris is survived by her loving husband, Robert; son, Robert Bray Jr. and wife, Barbara; and daughter, Nancy Bray Wagner and husband, Leo; brother, Charles Goodson, who she always took care of growing up; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Sandhoff. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Colleen Muras, Robert Bray III, April Bray, Dustin Bumguardner, Steven Green, Garrett Wagner, Mike Kuykendall, and David Bradbury; and great-grandchildren, Samantha, Raven, Hayleigh, Mason and Solomon Foulis, Mia Bray, Isabella Assunaco, Austin Bray, Christian Bradbury, Chase and Courtney Kuykendall, Luna Green, Dustin Bumguardner Jr. and Rayden and Payten Bumguardner; and many nieces and nephews.You can send a message or share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

