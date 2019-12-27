Doris BrayMarch 7, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019Doris Marie Goodson Bray, 86, of Woodway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her husband, daughter, and son. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at the Woodway United Methodist Church, with Pastor Allan Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Doris was born March 7, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas, to Hiram and Maggie (Green) Goodson. She was raised in an orphanage and went to school there. Doris married her love, Robert Bray, on September 19, 1952, at Harris Creek Baptist Church. Her hobbies included collecting Cobalt Blue and antiques. She was very active in her church.Doris was a secretary for Midway Schools for almost 30 years. Before then she worked at General Tire and Beard & Stone.She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Henry and Fred Goodson; two sisters, Mildred and Annie; great-grandchild, Gabriel Hurt; and son-in-law, James "Tiger" Bumguardner.Doris is survived by her loving husband, Robert; son, Robert Bray Jr. and wife, Barbara; and daughter, Nancy Bray Wagner and husband, Leo; brother, Charles Goodson, who she always took care of growing up; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Sandhoff. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Colleen Muras, Robert Bray III, April Bray, Dustin Bumguardner, Steven Green, Garrett Wagner, Mike Kuykendall, and David Bradbury; and great-grandchildren, Samantha, Raven, Hayleigh, Mason and Solomon Foulis, Mia Bray, Isabella Assunaco, Austin Bray, Christian Bradbury, Chase and Courtney Kuykendall, Luna Green, Dustin Bumguardner Jr. and Rayden and Payten Bumguardner; and many nieces and nephews.You can send a message or share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him.
-
Report: Sex abuse persists in Texas juvenile lockups, including Mart's
-
Waco ISD to name Love as new athletic director
-
Christmas lights shine bright, move to music at local couple's home
-
New Bear Ridge owner unveils plans, adds new members
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.