Cornelio Bravo, Sr.Oct. 17, 1934 - Aug. 24, 2018Cornelio Bravo, Sr., 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on August 24, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St Francis Catholic Church, with Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Visitation will be Tuesday, August 28, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., Prayer Service at 6 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

