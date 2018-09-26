Janie O. BravoMay 27, 1941 - Sept. 22, 2018Janie O. Bravo passed away, Saturday, September 22, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 27, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

