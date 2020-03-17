Ruth Brattlof

June 6, 1942 - March 14, 2020

Ruth Brattlof passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Josh Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be noon to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.

Ruth was born June 6, 1942, in Houston, TX, to Ellis and Elaine Castleberry. Ruth met Warren, the love of her life, in Galena Park, TX, whom she married in Houston in 1960. Her greatest loves was her family and the Lord. She lovingly supported Warren throughout their 53 years of marriage and ministry. She enjoyed raising her two sons who were her pride and joy. Her deep love for others cultivated long lasting friendships whereever they served the Lord. She was the kindest person you ever met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Elaine Castleberry; her husband, Warren Brattlof; her sister, Sue McLeod. She is survived by her two sons, Paul Brattlof and wife, Dana; and John Brattlof and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Bryan and wife, Jordan, Collin, Matthew and wife, Jourdan, Dylan, Ellie and Luke; great-granddaughter, Claire; sister, Joyce Goforth; brother, Robert Castleberry and wife, Kathleen; brother-in-law, Tony McLeod; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her six grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com

