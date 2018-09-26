Walter Ed Braswell, Sr.July 17, 1946 - September 23, 2018Walter Ed Braswell, Sr., died on September 23, 2018, at Providence Hospice in Waco.He was born, July 17, 1946, in Hill County, to the late Felix Ed and Allie Davis Braswell.He loved to play dominos with his friends. He also loved to build, play, and work on guitars as his hobby. He worked for several farmers in Chilton and Marlin plowing their land. He also worked for Sam Sancetta Music Company for 30 years.Walter married Frances Pitrucha on July 30, 1966. They were divorced and remarried on August 6, 1984.He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Ed and Allie Davis Braswell; step-mother, Grace Davis Braswell; step-sister, Dorothy Harris; and step-brother, Milton Davis.He is survived by his wife, Frances Pitrucha Braswell; son, Walter Ed Braswell, Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Weatherford, Texas; daughter, Stacie Martin and husband, Fred, of Bremond; grandchildren, Alicia Head and husband, Jordan, Kayla Braswell, John Pecina III, and Dyllon Fowler and wife, Stephanie; four great-grandsons; and half-sister, Margie Locke Hill of Richardson, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
