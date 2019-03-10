Robert S. Braswell, IIINov. 25, 1926 - March 4, 2019Robert "Bobby" S. Braswell III, 92, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, March 4, 2019.Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the Braswell home, 3913 Old Mill Road, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Avenue, in Waco with The Rev. Raymond Joe Waldon, Rector and The Rev. James Pevehouse, Senior Associate Rector officiating.Bobby was born November 25, 1926, in Fort Valley, Georgia, to Robert Samuel Braswell, Jr., and Mildred Mathews Braswell. Bobby moved to Waco at the age of 10 and quickly made lifelong friendships. He graduated from Waco High School with "the famous class" of 1943. After graduating, he attended The University of Texas at Austin. He was drafted into the Army in March 1945, and was stationed in Yokohama, Japan, during the occupation after World War II. When he returned home, he attended Baylor University and graduated with a BBA in 1949. He was one of the founding members of the service fraternity Tryon Coterie (Try-C). While at Baylor, he met the love of his life, Diana Callan. They were inseparable from that point on. Bob and Diana married September 16, 1951, and spent 67 wonderful years together. They were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bobby's family was the center of his life. He and Diana enjoyed spending time with good friends and traveling to many destinations around the world.Bobby worked for Bill Davis during college as a draftsman and then at Braswell-Davis as an interior designer until 1983. He then started his own business as Bob Braswell Designs and retired in 1996. Bobby was a member of ASID (American Society of Interior Design). He was not only a skilled draftsman but also a talented interior designer who was able to create beautiful and livable homes in Waco and around the state of Texas. He even assisted people with their homes in other parts of the country. His signature style was well known in the Waco community. Bob had a devoted following of women who would not make a decision without him. He served on the board at Caritas and helped other organizations, such as Hedonia and the Historic Waco Foundation. Bob loved gardening and spent countless hours there creating beauty in landscaping. He was a familiar face at Westview Nursery for many decades. His garden graced the July 1984 cover of Southern Living magazine as the lead story. Bob was an avid reader of all topics, especially history, gardening, art and architecture, biographies, and many novels. His nightstand always held three or four books that he was reading at the same time. He was dignified, the epitome of a Southern gentleman, and a man of integrity, never compromising his values and beliefs. One might say he was a man of "few opinions." He was always well-groomed and had an impeccable sense of style. Laughter and music filled his home.His family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers from Lucy's Loving Home for their compassionate, loving, and dedicated care. They extend their gratitude to Lucy, Beni, Levi, David, Elvira, Dominique, and Daniel. Last but not least, they want to let Laura know that they can never repay her for her loving care of Mr. Bob. Additionally, the family would like to thank the entire staff of Providence Hospice.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and R.S. Braswell, Jr.Bob is survived by his wife, Diana; sister, Carolyn Braswell Holman; three children, Lisa Braswell, Robert S. Braswell IV and wife, Tricia, and Gordon Braswell and wife, Angie; six grandchildren, Erich Schwartze and wife, Becky, David Schwartze and wife, Claudia, Robert S. Braswell V, Richelle Braswell, Kristopher Braswell and wife, Stephanie, and Erin Gibbs and husband, Garrett; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy H. Callan; nieces, Hope Campbell and Frances Callan and family; and nephews, Bill Holman, Vason Holman, and William W. Callan III and family.In lieu of floral arrangements, you may send donations in Bobby's memory to the Waco Foundation, St. Paul's Episcopal Church organ fund, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
