Diana Callan Braswell August 11, 1928 - May 25, 2020 Diana Callan Braswell, 91, of Waco, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 25, 2020. A private family graveside service was held Saturday, May 30, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Reverend James M. Pevehouse and The Reverend Brandon S. McGinnis officiated. Diana was born August 11, 1928, in Waco, to William Woody Callan, Sr. and Dorothy Phillips Callan. Diana was a lifelong resident of Waco. She went to The Hockaday School in Dallas for a year during the war. She graduated from Waco High School in 1945 and then attended Baylor University for one year. She transferred to The University of Texas at Austin where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and was very involved in all the sorority's activities. In the Spring, she told her parents she was returning to Waco. UT was not a good fit for her, and she missed home. Her father encouraged her to go back to Baylor and get a business degree, which she completed in 1949. While there, she was invited to become a member of the Athenean Club. Diana was one of the few women at the time taking business classes. She had a gift for finance. On the first day of the new term in an accounting class, she met the love of her life, Bobby Braswell. Diana came in late and sat next to Bobby in the only desk available in the room. He was smitten by the beautiful young woman in a powder blue circular skirt that filled up the space between them. When class ended, Diana took off for her next class. Bobby had to chase her down to introduce himself. That was the beginning of their relationship. They saw each other at Hedonia, where she made her debut, and during Christmas break at the parties for the debutantes. When the new term began, Diana accepted Bobby's invitation to go with him to buy art supplies. She skipped her gym class. From that time on, they spent all their time together. They were best friends, allowing each other to be who they were. They were very much alike in fundamental ways and opposites in their gifts. The way they complemented each other without competition created a beautiful home and family life. Diana and Bobby married September 16, 1951, and spent 67 wonderful years together. They were blessed with three children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Diana was a devoted wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a businesswoman ahead of her time. She was smart, curious, and well-read, keeping up with the latest information in multiple periodicals, journals and books. She was always interested in politics and world events. She was one of the 12 young women invited to join Harston Study Club as founding members. Over time, she became an invaluable member of the club and stayed involved until the last few years of her life. Diana was an excellent cook, and she and Bobby were part of a supper club with couples that became lifelong friends. They enjoyed being a part of Historic Waco, The Art Center, and The Brazos Forum. She and Bobby took many trips with good friends, traveling to destinations around the world. Diana worked at Central Freight Lines for two years after she graduated from Baylor before devoting many years to her family. Later, she began working part time at Central and then full time for the next 20 years. Diana, due to her understanding of business and finance as well as her temperament, was able to fit successfully into the trucking world. She was highly respected by the managers systemwide. She voiced her knowledge and wisdom in a way that allowed her to be heard in the boardroom. As Central grew, she took on more responsibilities, becoming the corporate secretary and director of the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). She had amazing organizational skills. She was detail-oriented, thorough and efficient. She oversaw the relocation of the corporate headquarters from downtown Waco to the new General Office on Waco Drive in 1974. Diana was an integral part of Central Freight Lines. Diana took her family responsibilities very seriously. They formed the core of her life. She had a quiet strength and independence that accepted the world as it was. She lived her life with grace, equanimity and without complaint, never directing attention to herself. As the matriarch of her family, her strong character and will were tempered by her deep love, devotion and generosity of spirit. She took people into her life and made them family, seeing them for who they were and could be. She led by example and with a mother's uncanny intuition. She guided and nurtured her children and grandchildren in ways that gave them the time and space to choose their own paths and to make their own decisions. She did this by providing opportunities for them to learn the skills that would carry them where they needed to go. She led an exemplary life. Her family wanted to let Laura Torres know that they are eternally grateful for her love and care for both of their parents. They would also like to thank all the wonderful caregivers from Lucy's Loving Home for their compassionate, loving and dedicated care. They extend their gratitude to Lucy Lupu, Beni Lupu, Levi Lupu, David Gog, Elvira Marten, Dominique Salajean, Jenie Pantilici, Mariana Marton, and Daniel Gradinaru. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Woody Callan, Sr.; her brother, Woody Callan, Jr.; and her husband, Bobby. Diana is survived by her three children, Lisa Braswell, Robert S. Braswell IV and wife, Tricia, and Gordon Braswell and wife, Angie; six grandchildren, Erich Schwartze and wife, Becky, David Schwartze and wife, Claudia, Robert S. Braswell V, Richelle Braswell, Kristopher Braswell and wife, Stephanie and Erin Gibbs and husband, Garrett; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Callan; niece, Frances Callan and family; nephew, William Callan and family; sister-in-law, Carolyn Holman; niece, Hope Campbell and family; nephews, Bill Holman, and Ed Holman and family. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church technology fund, Historic Waco, or a charity of your choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
