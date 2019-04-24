Annette BrannanMay 10, 1939 - April 21, 2019Annette (Rader) Brannan, age 79, of Groesbeck, went to her Heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial in Cobb Cemetery.Annette had worked in the Waco office of TXDOT, retiring after 35 years in 1992.She is survived by son, Jon Pat Henry and wife, Karleen, of Scurry; daughter, LeAnn Kemp and husband, Victor, of Wilmer; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

