Elizabeth Joanna Brandt-Cooper

Elizabeth "Liz" Joanna Brandt-Cooper, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, in the McGregor Cemetery, officiated by Bill Sapperfield. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Brandt-Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries