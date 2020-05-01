Elizabeth Joanna Brandt-Cooper
Elizabeth "Liz" Joanna Brandt-Cooper, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, in the McGregor Cemetery, officiated by Bill Sapperfield. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas.
