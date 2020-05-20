William "Bill" Branch

May 9, 1961 - May 18, 2020

William Peter Branch passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 22, at White Rock Cemetery. Come and go viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Branch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries