William "Bill" Branch
May 9, 1961 - May 18, 2020
William Peter Branch passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 22, at White Rock Cemetery. Come and go viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
