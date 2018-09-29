Elizabeth Ellen BranchDec. 22, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2018Elizabeth Ellen McCarter Branch passed away, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Memorial celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Timbercrest Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, two grandmothers and an aunt.Survivors include her mother, Lucille Culverhouse; three children, DC, Dawn, Link and wife, Heather; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; special friends, Wayne and Linda Thomas; three sisters, Barbara Dennis and husband, Dan, Rebekah Pricer and husband, Homer, and Joyce King; brother, Robert Culverhouse; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.Memorial contributions may be made to Timbercrest Baptist Church, 1624 Crow Dr., Waco, TX 76705 which in turn will be given to Missions."If you think of me as gone forever…I will be.If you think of me as sadness and tears…I will be.If you think of me as your broken heart…I will be.That's not what I want to be,but I will be.If you think of me as memories to cherish…I will be.If you think of me as laughter and joy…I will be.If you think of me as your healing heart…I will be.That's what I want to be, please let me be."Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
