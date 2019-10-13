Jackson BraigMay 9, 2019 - October 7, 2019Jackson "Jack" Edward Braig, 5-month-old son of Alex and Cayley Braig, of Waco, found his place in Heaven on Monday, October 7, 2019. He passed away unexpectedly in Houston, Texas where he had been treated for Pulmonary Vein Stenosis and other heart anomalies. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19, at Renew Church, with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating and burial at Oakwood Cemetery following. Pallbearers are Matthew Braig, Jon Chaney, Dan Henderson Jr. and Duncan Widmann.Jackson was born in Waco at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 9, 2019. He underwent open heart surgery on June 11 at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.During his five months of life spent in the hospital, Jack constantly amazed his providers with his resilience and strength. Although confined to a hospital, Jack found joy in many things: he loved being read to, watching football on TV from his dad's lap, tracking his beloved "monkeys" on his overhead mobile, kicking balloons and toy bars, and most of all being held by his ever-present mom. Feisty at times, he delighted in manipulating caregivers into swaying him through the air in a figure-eight motion. Though his time on earth was short, Jackson touched many hearts and lives.In addition to his parents, Jack's surviving family includes grandparents, Ed and April Braig, and Clay and Janine Widmann, all of Waco; great-grandparents, Max and Ann Jones of Waco, and Norma Widmann of Baldwinsville, New York; uncles and aunts, Matthew Braig and Hannah Tilden Braig of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Josh and Hannah Saulter of Waco, Jonathan Chaney of Purdon, and Duncan Widmann of Waco.The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care Jackson received from the entire staff at Texas Children's Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Heart Foundation.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6 football
-
Robinson police make arrest in shooting of man found wounded on Moonlight Drive
-
Boy, 16, injured in crash that ended 120 mph police chase on Highway 6
-
Parents arrested after police report 3-year-old found trying to cross Valley Mills Drive
-
Former Baylor QB to invest in Elm Avenue venture bringing coffee, custom boots
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.