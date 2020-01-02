Wendell BradyAug. 24, 1955 - Dec. 27, 2019Wendell E. Brady, passed away, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Service will be at 11 am, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will meet at 10:30 am, Friday, Jan. 3, at 1112 Rose Street.Dorsey-Keatts, Waco

