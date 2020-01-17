Ollie BradshawDec. 29, 1947 - Jan, 12, 2020Ollie Bradshaw passed away January 12, 2020. Services will be 11am, Saturday, Jan. 18, at One Fellowship. Burial will be at Oakwood. Wake from 6 to 7pm, Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Bradshaw, Ollie
