Ollie BradshawDec. 29, 1947 - Jan, 12, 2020Ollie Bradshaw passed away January 12, 2020. Services will be 11am, Saturday, Jan. 18, at One Fellowship. Burial will be at Oakwood. Wake from 6 to 7pm, Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home.

