Lou BradshawMarch 9, 1927 - July 29, 2019Billie Lou Bradshaw passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.Billie was born March 9, 1927, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, to William and Ella Headen.She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.She is survived by four sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

