Dan BradshawMay 16, 1953 - Feb. 5, 2020Dan Bradshaw passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Johns B.C. Burial at Bosqueville Cemetery. Wake from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, at funeral home.

