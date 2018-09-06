Bob BradshawAugust 30, 1936 - April 15, 2018Bob Cogdell Bradshaw passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018, in his beloved San Francisco. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor Lori Cotton officiating.On August 30, 1936, Bob was born in Waco, Texas, to Leo Herman Bradshaw, Sr. and Eleanor Rose Cogdell Bradshaw. After attending Waco Public Schools, he spent his high school years at Kemper Military School in Missouri. He then attended and graduated from North Texas University in Denton. After college he worked in the Cogdell family business for several years. Heeding the call "Go West Young Man -- Go West," Bob left Waco in 1962 for Los Angeles, where he worked for Cal Savings and Western Financial Corp. In 1970 he left Los Angeles for San Francisco, where he took the position of Director of Public Relations and Development at Lone Mountain Sacred Heart College. With his mission at Lone Mountain completed, he worked for Western Messenger as a courier for several years in the Bay area. In the 1990s he sold his interest in the Cogdell family businesses to his brothers, Leo and Jim. Upon retirement Bob pursued his passion as an accomplished pen and ink artist, specializing in recognized landmarks, cityscapes, private residences, churches, and commercial structures, with most subjects in the Bay area and Waco.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Bob; and his brother, Jim Bradshaw.Bob is survived by his daughter, Jana Bradshaw of San Antonio; his sister, Patricia Ann Edge of Houston; his brother, Leo Bradshaw, Jr. and wife, Jeannie of Waco; and his sister-in-law, Ouida Bradshaw of Fort Worth. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; his first wife and mother of his daughter, Janice Bradshaw of The Woodlands; and his second wife, Jayne Hicks of Waco.To recognize those who took good care of Bob in his last year, memorials may be made to Grace Cathedral Church, 1100 California Street, San Francisco, California 94108, or a charity of your choice. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
