James Bradley, Sr.Feb. 28, 1934 - Nov. 4, 2019James Leon "Jimmy" Bradley, Sr., 85, of Groesbeck, Texas, passed away at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. He had suffered a stroke a few days earlier.Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Groesbeck.Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the First Baptist Church, with Dr. Troy Brooks and Reverend Tracy Sims officiating. Interment services will be held at the Faulkenberry Cemetery Pavilion.Pallbearers will be Bill Hughes, David Hughes, Charlie Bradbury, Jack Mauldin, Dr. Dan Miller, Todd Whitesell, Bodie Emmons, and Willie Nino.Jimmy was born February 28, 1934, in Dallas, to Bernice Leon and Gussie Lou Read Bradley. He grew up in Groesbeck and graduated from Groesbeck High School in 1951. Jimmy was a member of the Groesbeck Gun Club in the 1950's. He was a Peters' Shooting Ace in 1951 when he was eighteen years old. He was on the 1951 Junior All-American Trap Team. Jimmy received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baylor University on May 27, 1955. He entered The University of Texas Law School in Austin, after graduating from Baylor.Jimmy was drafted into the U.S. Army after attending two years of law school. He served two years at Fort Sam Houston Military Base in San Antonio, during the Korean War. He was assigned to the psychiatric hospital, giving tests to incoming private soldiers. He received his honorable discharge and returned to finish law school, graduating January 26, 1963.Jimmy married Jane Snodgrass in 1962, and to this union three sons were born: Bryan, James "Little Jimmy," and Christopher.Jimmy returned to Groesbeck in 1962 and began work alongside his father in the office of Bradley and Geren. The law office became known as Bradley and Bradley. Jimmy practiced probate and real estate law.Jimmy had great pride in his hometown. He served as mayor. He participated in the Groesbeck Red Stocking Follies which raised money for civic projects. He coached Little League baseball for sixteen years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.In 1983, Jimmy married Diana McBay, and they were blessed with two sons, Stephen and Mark.Jimmy began working with the Farmers State Bank in Groesbeck, in 1984 and had served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He helped lead the expansion of the bank into other branches.Jimmy liked the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He raised, trained, and judged roller pigeons. He was proud to take his sons on hunting trips.Jimmy began his ranching career as a young boy by showing Hereford cattle. He would recall making yearly trips with his parents to the Fort Worth Stock Show. He began his registered Beefmaster business in 1983. The Circle J Ranch was represented from Texas to Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mexico. The ranch began having yearly cattle sales in 1992. His sons, daughters-in-laws, and wife followed him many miles with his cattle interest, which became their interest also. His son, Jimmy Jr. was his right-hand man. They worked together to build Circle J into an award-winning ranch. The Circle J Ranch received Beefmaster Breeder of the Year Award in 2001.Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. He also was preceded in death by his oldest son, Bryan Lee Bradley, who died November 20, 2017, at the age of 55; and three infant granddaughters: Breckyn, the daughter of Jimmy and Rachel, born and died March 23, 2001, Laken Lou, the daughter of Mark and Paige, born June 19 and died June 20, 2017, and Swayne Addison, the daughter of Mark and Paige, born and died September 30, 2018. Many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins also preceded him in death.Survivors include his four faithful sons and their spouses. These sons were dedicated to allowing their dad to be at home during his time of declining health. The sons and daughters-in-law are James Leon "Jimmy" Bradley, Jr. and wife, Rachel, Christopher Richard Bradley and wife, Nancy, Stephen McBay Bradley and wife, Casey, Mark Read Bradley and wife, Paige, and Liz Bradley, daughter-in-law, the wife of Bryan Lee Bradley, deceased. His surviving grandchildren are: Lindsey and husband, Cody Hale, Ben and wife, Ashtyn, and Jenah (Bryan's children); Brayden James, Breann and Brittyn (Jimmy's children); Kennedy and Camryn (Chris' children); Rhett James and Reagan (Stephen's children); and Mayken Jaymes (Mark's child); and great-grandson, Wescott Van (Ben's son). He is also survived by Jane Dossey, the mother of Bryan, Jimmy and Chris, and Diana Bradley, the mother of Stephen and Mark; and also numerous cousins.Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 306 N. Ellis St. Groesbeck, TX 76642 and/or Providence Hospice, 107 E. Commerce, Mexia, TX 76667.
