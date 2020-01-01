Nancy BradleyFeb. 21, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2019Nancy Giles (Penrose) Bradley passed away December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date in Winchester, Texas.Nancy was born in La Grange, Texas, to the late Orville (Opie) and Phoebe Penrose. Nancy was a friend to everyone and an active member of the Waco and Woodway communities. She will be missed by many and loved forever by all.She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Gerald Penrose.Nancy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard Bradley, and four children, Tami Rose Jaquier, Mark Rose, Amanda Bradley, and Stacey Bradley Abraham; along with numerous grandchildren and other family members.Those wishing to honor her life and passion for politics can do so by registering to vote or donating to the Trump2020 campaign or having a beer in her memory.
