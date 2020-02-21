Lola BradleyApril 18, 1951 - Feb. 12, 2020Lola Bertha Bradley passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N 6th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lola Bradley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 S 35TH ST
WACO, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries