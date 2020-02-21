Lola BradleyApril 18, 1951 - Feb. 12, 2020Lola Bertha Bradley passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N 6th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 S 35TH ST
WACO, TX 76710
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
