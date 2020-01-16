Brenda Livingston BradleyJan. 22, 1960 - Jan. 1, 2020Brenda Livingston Bradley, 59, passed away January 1, 2020, at her home in Waco, after a nine-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.A service and burial took place on January 4, in Alabama. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at First Baptist Church Waco. Visitation with the family will follow.Brenda was born in Salina, Kansas, and lived in Japan, Nevada, Virginia and Alabama. She graduated as valedictorian from Georgiana (Alabama) High School in 1978; earned a degree in English from Troy University; and later obtained a master's degree at The University of North Texas. She taught English to grades 6-12 for 11 years in Georgia, Texas and Missouri, and taught for the next 26 years at Oklahoma Baptist University, Baylor University and McLennan Community College. Brenda lived a life deeply invested in others. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister, and a friend to all who crossed her path. Brenda's life was marked by her love for teaching, her gift of hospitality, her bread making, her commitment to all students who entered her classroom, her love for underserved people around the world, her passion for traveling and meeting new friends, her service to her community, and her love for yoga, jogging, and staying healthy.As a person of faith, Brenda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a deacon and choir member. She was a consummate cook and hospitable host, and she and Randall frequently opened their home to their church, friends, and students, including the 100+ members of the Baylor Men's Choir.Brenda wrote poems most of her life, and a collection of her poems, A Few More Minutes: A Collection of Poetry, was recently released. Additionally, she was the vice president of the Komolion Human Development Fund, a non-profit which she helped form to support education efforts for children in Kenya.Brenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Randall Bradley of Waco; daughter, Hannah Bradley of Decatur, Georgia; son, Isaac Bradley of Waco; mother, Maxine Livingston of Georgiana, Alabama; and sisters, Julia Hutsell of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Mary Livingston of Ellijay, Georgia.She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Livingston. The family wishes to thank hundreds of friends who have supported them during Brenda's battle with cancer: Calvary Baptist Church for walking alongside them every step of the way; Brenda's colleagues from McLennan Community College for their many acts of kindness; their pastor Mary Alice Birdwhistell for loving them at every turn; and the many health care professionals who served Brenda during her illness, especially Dr. Tom Harris, Dr. David Hoffman, and Kathy Davis, Cindy Frasier and Shirley Casarez with Providence Hospice.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Komolion Human Development Fund https://www.komolionfund.org or the Brenda Bradley Endowed English Scholarship at McLennan Community College http://www.mclennan.edu/foundation/.Please sign guest book at https://www.evansfuneralhomeal.com/obituary/brenda-bradley.
