S.Q. BradfordMay 17, 1930 - Apr. 27, 2019Services for S. Q. Bradford will be at 11:00 a.m., Sat., May 4, 2019 at UBDA Tabernacle, 1925 E. Loop 340, Waco. Visitation will be Fri, May 3, from 3:00 pm til 8:00 pm at the funeral home.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

