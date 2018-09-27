Edward BradfordJune 27, 1947 - Sept. 23, 2018Edward "Ed" Delton Bradford Sr., of Waco, Texas, passed away, Sunday, September 23, 2018, at the age of 71.Edward was born to parents Bob and Eldean Bradford, June 27, 1947, in Waco, Texas. He grew up as the eldest of four brothers and attended Midway High School. In 1967, Ed join the United States Army where he served as a combat engineer. He was designated as a jungle expert and honor graduate of the NCO Academy and rose to the rank of Sargent E5.Edward married the love of his life Jan Neal in 1971, and had three amazing children. Ed worked many different construction jobs at the beginning of his work life. After working construction he joined the United States Postal Service where he worked for the next 15 years. After his time with the Postal Service he became construction manager for Bush's Chicken. He said "his time with Bush's Chicken was the happiest of his work life".Work was always just a sideline to his real passions in life coaching baseball, playing golf, and playing poker. Ed loved to coach baseball. He was the very happiest helping develop players' talents and passion for the game. In his retirement golf and poker became his driving force. He loved to play golf at Cottonwood Creek in the Senior League. He loved nothing more than playing golf, telling stories and arguing with all the old men in the league. At the end of the day his family was his greatest pride. He loved big holiday family get togethers, weekly Sunday dinners, and going to watch grandchildren play baseball, softball, and soccer.Edward is survived by his daughter, Ferrah Horton and husband, Travis Horton; son, Edward Bradford and wife, Julie Bradford; daughter, Velissa Gonzalez and husband, Rodolfo Gonzalez; brothers, Robert Bradford and Mark Bradford; and seven grandchildren, Isabella Bradford, Laurel Horton, Brock Bradford, Keira Kutscherousky, Islay Horton, Willow Gonzalez, and Oscar Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Eldean; and brother, Stanley Bradford.Friends and family are invited to attend a friends and family visitation held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 28, at Lorena United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 29, at Lorena United Methodist Church. Edward is donating his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center for medical study. His hope that through his donation new knowledge is learned and we will be closer to finding the cure for heart disease and cancer.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lorena Little League or Lorena United Methodist Church. Donations to Lorena Little League can be sent to PO Box 115 Lorena, TX 76655. Donations to Lorena United Methodist Church can be sent to 205 S. Borden St. Lorena TX, 76655.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.