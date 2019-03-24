John O. BrachearApril 19, 1944 - March 16, 2019John Otto Brachear, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.John was born April 19, 1944, in Cornland, Illinois, to Carl and Marguerite Brachear. He left the family farm to go into the U.S. Air Force and get a college education. He became an electrical engineer and worked at IBM for more than 25 years. He then opened his own computer networking firm to serve companies and small-town school districts for another 25 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Betty and Philip Greenfield; and brother-in-law. Jim Greenfield.John is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Manya Brachear Pashman and husband, Howard of Verona, New Jersey, Cara Fisher and husband, Zachary of Waco; brothers, Carl Brachear Jr. of Monroe, Wisconsin, and Jerry Brachear and wife, Virginia of Saginaw, Michigan; sisters, Rita Stoll and husband, Darrell of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Marcy Thompson and husband, David of Newark, Illinois; brother-in-law, David Greenfield and wife, Vera of Austin, Texas; three adoring grandchildren, Max Philip Pashman, Rose Marguerite Pashman and Brock Alexander Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held later this summer on the Brachear family farm in Cornland, Illinois. Donations in his memory can be made to the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Foundation and designated for the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
