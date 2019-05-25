Thomas BraceJan. 19, 1963 - May 21, 2019Tom Brace, 56, of Hewitt, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710.Tom was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Olchesky, and his stepsister, Judy Meier.Survivors include Tom's high school sweetheart Kathy Brace of Hewitt; his daughter and pride and joy, Christi Brace of Hewitt; his parents, Thomas Brace and wife Joyce of The Villages, Florida, and Dorothy Olchesky of Killeen; his sister, Cynthia Brace and wife Jackie Crotty of Sherwood, Arkansas; his brother, Jeff Olchesky and wife Bobbie of Academy; step-sisters, Laurie Foster of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and Jayne Jarvey, also of Wisconsin; stepbrothers, Jeffrey Davis of West Allis, Wisconsin, and Phillip Davis of Lake Como, Wisconsin.You are encouraged to share a memory or send a message to Tom's family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
