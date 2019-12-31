Kathleen BraceJan. 13, 1964 - Dec. 29. 2019Kathleen "Kathy" Brace, 55, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, Texas, with Paul Toutant officiating.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Brace, Kathleen
