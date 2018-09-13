William George BoydMarch 20, 1928 - Aug. 29, 2018William George "Bill" Boyd, 90, passed away, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 15, at Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, with Dr. Joe W. Bailey officiating.Bill was born in Waco, to William George Boyd, Sr., and Kathleen Haley Boyd. He attended school in Galveston, graduating from Ball High School in 1945. He received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from University of Houston. His career was in aircraft industry from Chance Vought to Rocketdyne to Philco Ford at NASA and back Vought Aircraft.He loved anything to do with airplanes and boats and loved his dogs.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.