Sue Boyd
Nov. 24, 1944 - July 29, 2019
Sue Boyd passed away at her home in Whitney, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 74. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro, with Pastor David Gant and the Rev. Roy Frink officiating. Burial will follow at Peoria Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, at the funeral home.
Sue was born to Isaac Wesley and Thelma (Fowler) Worlow, November 24, 1944, in Itasca, Texas. When she was only 18 months old, a high fever took her hearing leaving her alone in a world of silence. At the age of ten and with the support of her loving parents, Sue moved to Waco where she attended a specialized school that taught her to communicate and allowed her to continue her seemingly fearless pursuit overcoming life's obstacles.
Sue graduated from Itasca High School in 1964, attended Hill Junior College, and worked as a nanny in San Francisco. In 1968, she returned to Hillsboro and worked at First National Bank in Dallas.
On January 10, 1970, Sue was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joe Bob Boyd, and in a small country home on a hillside, she was a preacher's wife, farmhand, a beloved mother, a dear grandmother, and a 32-year member of Bethel Bible Church where she lived her life to the fullest with grace, beauty, and timeless elegance. This coming January, Sue and Joe would have celebrated their 50-year love story, which was filled with laughter, peanuts, and Jesus.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Francis Aline Fowler and Patsy Smith.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Joe Bob Boyd; two daughters, Thelizabeth Boyd Acker and husband, Chris, and Hannah Jo Boyd Hehmann and husband, Ronald; and three grandchildren, Reagen Thomas, Jonah Locke, and Henry Hehmann.
Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
"Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come." Proverbs 31:25
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.