Ruth BoydOct. 2, 1938 - Oct. 14, 2019Ruth Simmel Boyd, 81, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, in Waco. She was born October 2, 1938, in Tioga, Texas.There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at the Speegleville Baptist Church 469 Speegle Road, Waco, TX. Internment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, at the St. Thomas Cemetery in Pilot Point, Texas. A gathering will be held after both services.She was a homemaker and active member of the Speegleville Baptist Church in Waco, including church services and teaching Sunday school. Ruth was associated with Stonecroft Ministries/Christian Women's clubs for over 30 years. At one luncheon she heard that Jesus loved her, and that day she gave her heart to JesusShe was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clair Simmel; sister, Patsy Simmel; and husband, Bill Boyd.She is survived by her two sisters, Gerry Tischler of Round Rock, TX, and Kathy (Jerry) Whitley of Pilot Point, TX; three brothers, Cliff (Lola) Simmel of Arlington, Nick Simmel of Pilot Point, TX, and Matt (Patty) Simmel of Denton, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her special friends, The Bow-Wow Group: Jean, Nancy, Susan, and Barbara. Jean cared for her the last several months.
