Billie Scott BowmanDec. 21, 1923 - Dec. 30, 2018Billie Laverne Scott Bowman passed away on December 30, 2018, at St. Catherine Center in Waco, Texas. She was 95 years old. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 4, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery.Mrs. Bowman was born in Goldthwaite, Texas, grew up in San Angelo, Texas, and attended public schools there, graduating from San Angelo Junior College. She married John H. Bowman, a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, on November 28, 1942. They were married 73 years until his death in 2016. During her years as an Air Force wife, she and John lived in various states and enjoyed traveling overseas. Twice she returned to San Angelo when John was sent overseas. During those years and following their retirement to San Angelo, she was a devoted mother, a Sunday School teacher, hospital volunteer, Girl Scout leader, painter, bridge player and golfer. She was proud of her five holes-in-one.Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her daughter, Betsy Taylor; and her parents, Katy Bell and Steve W. Scott.She is survived by her daughter, Judy and her husband, Jim Leavell, of Greenville, South Carolina; son-in-law, Tom Taylor of Cottonwood, Arizona; granddaughter, Katy Taylor of Waco; grandson, Michael Taylor and his wife, Jennifer; and great grandchildren, Mason and Hailey Taylor, all of Waco.Mrs. Bowman's family is very grateful for the professionalism, affection, and compassion shown to her and all of us by the nurses and staff of the third floor at St. Catherine Center.Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.