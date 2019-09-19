Erma BowersJuly 19, 1927 - Sept. 8, 2019Funeral services for Mrs. Erma Bowers will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, September 21, at Mustang Baptist Church, Prairie Hill, TX. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Jessie (Antionette) Bowers, Willie (Willisana) Bowers, Evelyn Oliver, Yvonne (William) Scott, Dorothy Paul, and Carolyn (Marvin) Nelson, 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.Paul Funeral Home, Marlin, Texas, is in charge of arrangements

