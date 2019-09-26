Shirley Marie BowermanAugust 7, 1949 - September 24, 2019Shirley Marie Davis Bowerman, age 70, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in a local hospital.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, in Mooreville, Texas. Full obituary is forthcoming.You can share a memory or leave a message to her family at the OakCrest Funeral Home website, www.oakcrestwaco.com

