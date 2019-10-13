Shirley Lynn BowermanAug. 7, 1949 - Sept. 24, 2019Shirley Lynn Bowerman, 70, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, at Mooreville United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her father, Ross S. Davis, Jr.; and mother, Frances Davis.Shirley is survived by her son, Mike Dennis and daughter-in-law, Debbie Dennis; daughter, Kristi M. Jeu; brother, Butch Davis; grandsons, Ross Dennis, Wayman Jeu III, and Lance Jeu; and granddaughter, Brittany Dennis.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Cancer Association P.O. Box 5002 Waco, TX 76708 in memory of Shirley Bowerman.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

