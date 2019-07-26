Joann BowenApril 24, 1932 - July 22, 2019Joann Bowen, 87, of Waco, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Waco.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Elm Mott United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow at the church.Joann was born April 24, 1932 in Neodesha, Kansas, to Frank and Ona Victoria Flatt Harlan.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Gene Bowen; sister, Fern Hallbauer; and brother, Jack Harlan.Joann is survived by her children, Doug Bowen and wife, Etta, Steven Bowen and wife, Jackie and their son, Steven Ray Bowen, and Lisa Bowen Downing and her son, Matthew; two nieces; and two nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

