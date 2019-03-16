Billy Joe BowdoinDec. 11, 1931 - Mar. 13, 2019Billy Joe Bowdoin, 87, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson, Dr., Waco, with Roger McClary officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, at the funeral home.Billy Joe was born December 11, 1931, to William Charles and Jewel (Naylor) Bowdoin in Speegleville, Texas. He married Berneice Stone October 7, 1950. Billy Joe owned a trucking company for 40+ years before retiring. He was a baseball fan, cheering for the Texas Rangers. Billy Joe enjoyed gardening and was fascinated with tractors. He was a member of Robinson First Baptist Church. Billy Joe married Ola Mae Lambert February 9, 2002 and spent the rest of his days by her side.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Berneice; brother, Charles Bowdoin; and sister, Mary Bell Snider.Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Ola Mae Bowdoin; children, Joniece Chew and husband, David, Tommy Bowdoin and wife, Nancy, Larry Bowdoin and wife, Becky, Russell Loosier and wife, Jan, Judy Hollaway and husband, Lonnie; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; sister, Sara Stout and husband Charlie; brother, Frank Bowdoin and wife, Carol Sue; sisters-in-law, Katherine Miller and Sue Galloway; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
