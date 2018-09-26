Doris BoucherDec. 4, 1930 - Sept. 24, 2018Doris Nichols Boucher, of Waco, passed away, September 24, 2018, in Whitney. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 26, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney, with Pastor Tommy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery near Aquilla. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.Doris was born, December 4, 1930, in Crosbyton, to Walter Ranson Nichols and Maude Burton Nichols. She graduated from Aquilla High School in 1947. In 1950, she married in Waco, Texas, and many months later moved to Illinois. After living in Sesser, Illinois for a short time, she and her 15 month old son headed back to Texas. She was employed at the Elite Café on the Circle in Waco, Texas, for 9 years as a waitress. She retired from R.M. Crow Co. in 1998 after 19 l/2 years of service.Doris was proud of her only child and always supported him academically as well as being a runner. She told him as a small child he must get a college education and graduate. Being a waitress and then working in a factory, she was not sure how his college education would be paid, but she always encouraged him to read and do well in school. Her support of her son paid off and not only did he graduate from college, he went on to graduate from Baylor University with a Master's Degree, then completed his doctorate, graduating with a Ph.D. from the University of North Texas.Doris enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles when she was not reading her mysteries, westerns and the Reader's Digest.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louie Wayne, Royce, Dale and Troy Nichols and her sister,Vona Nichols Sumpter.Survivors include her son, Dr. Wayne Hatcher and wife, Martha; granddaughter, Jennifer McColloch and husband, Steve; grandson, Eric Wayne Hatcher; two great-granchildren, Addison McColloch and Ryan McColloch; brother, Loyd Nichols and wife, Molly and a sister, Nell Nichols Hurley, all of Whitney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Wayne and Martha Hatcher would like to thank the dedicated staff at Town Hall Estates in Whitney for all of their attention and care for Doris the last several years. Dr. and Mrs. Hatcher also appreciate the special care by Providence Hospice during her last months of life.Memorial may be made to Town Hall Estates, 101 San Marcos St., Whitney, Texas 76692.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.