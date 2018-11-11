Michael BouchéApril 27, 1949 - Oct. 15, 2018Mike Fall Bouché, age 69, of Waco, Texas passed away at his home Monday, October 15, 2018. Military Burial Services with Honors will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at Houston National Cemetery with Dr. Sheryl Ruth Fairchild of Dallas, Officiant.Mike, the eldest of four, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. His family relocated to Houston, Texas where, at a young age, Mike exhibited talent in all sports, especially baseball, track, and football. Mike was on the varsity track team at Memorial High School for all four years. As a junior, Mike, Paul Bradley, Rusty Brents, and Dave Morton set a National Record of 3:11:8 on April 1, 1967 in the mile relay at the Baytown Relays. The "Red Runners" under Coach Will Taylor were also State Champions. Some of his track records still stand to this day. Mike was named Mr. Memorial as a sophomore, and he was also voted Most Athletic Boy by his peers prior to his graduation in 1968. Mike played football under Coach Charles Churchill, and in 1965, as a sophomore, he scored the winning touchdown against Spring Woods High School with 9 seconds left on the clock. Mike was highly recruited all four years of high school by universities across the nation. He continued his track career at LSU, where he competed for two years. Some of his track records still stand to this day.Mike was drafted by the U.S. Army in March 1971, serving in Cambodia and Vietnam and was stationed at Camp Samae San in Thailand. He was an SP4 in the Military Police and 281st Traffic Investigation. He was named Outstanding American Athlete in a Southeast Asia track meet and was selected as a potential representative of the Army for the Olympic Games in Münich, Germany. Mike was Honorably Discharged in October 1972.In June 1970, Mike married Diane Johnson and they had three sons. Mike was a home builder in Houston and Atlanta, also spending time in New Orleans. In July 1990, Mike married Beverly Bond. He was Plant Manager of Eagle Lake Concrete. His home, Triple B Ranch, was envisioned and self-built. He also lived in Corpus Christi for a time and was an independent petroleum landman, working for Hollis Energy. He married Pamela Haynes Steakley in June 2009 in Waco. Mike was known for his cooking, catering, and tailgating at Baylor University events. Mike enjoyed competing and winning cook-offs with his famous fire pit, "The Big Daddy". He enjoyed painting, woodworking, boating, fishing, and traveling in his motor home, Goldy. His yacht, "Pamela Jyl", is in Galveston. He loved his friends and his family. Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waco.He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Fall Bouché, and his wife, Barbara; his mother, Miriam Kohlman Bouché Rupert; stepfather, William Bill (Lewis) Rupert; and his wife, Beverly Bond Bouché.Survivors include his loving wife, Pamela Haynes Bouché; his sons, Matthew Bouché, Chris Bouché and wife, Katie, and Andrew Bouché and wife, Christina; his brothers, Jeff Bouché and fiancée, Janice Dubow; Greg Rupert and wife, Dorothy; his sister, Deborah Ann Bouché and Robert Hasko; his step-children, Zollie Steakley and his wife, Jessica, and Scarlett Steakley Mercer and husband, Stephen Shane; his grandchildren, Isabelle, Connor, Nolan, and Lincoln Michael Bouché, Maris, Liam, Dexter, and Finnegan Bouché, Anna, Margaret, and Carlton Steakley, and Zollie Clayton Mercer. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, and the children and grandchildren of Beverly Bond Bouché.For those desiring, memorials may be made to the charity of their choice or any reputable Veteran or Military organization. Please visit www.charitywatch.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
