Jennifer BostJune 19, 1983 - Dec. 5, 2019Jennifer Bost, 36, of China Spring, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, at Highland Baptist Church. Visitation with her family will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Jennifer Marie Barclay Bost was born June 19, 1983 in Austin, Texas. After spending her younger childhood years in Austin, at the age of 13, she moved to Axtell for the remainder of her high school career. After the birth of her son Tyler in 2000, she embarked on her 15 year journey with Waco ISD. She was initially hired as a secretary, but quickly realized her potential to grow and become an incredible asset to the district. Unknown to her at the time, she was laying the foundation for her career and lifelong friendships.In the early 2000's Jennifer made the decision to advance her education, while continuing to hold her position with the district. She completed her associates degree, and in 2006, she gave birth to her son Landon. After the addition of Landon, and changes to her home life, her passion and drive for success was rekindled and her motivation to overcome challenges impacted the lives of far more than she knew.In 2012, she met a campus police officer, Joshua Bost, and their relationship quickly flourished into a love only a few ever experience. On August 15, 2015, Joshua and Jennifer were married and began their life together. During the time of their marriage, with the support and encouragement of her family, she completed her bachelor's degree in Information Technology. This level of education solidified her final position as a Project Specialist for the Technology Department at Waco ISD.Jennifer soon gave birth to two miracles; Blakley in 2016 and Fallyn in 2018. Jennifer loved her family deeply and enjoyed all things outdoors. Her and her family spent many trips hunting, going fishing, and camping. She loved attending and watching Tyler and Landon's sporting events and her break out song and dance moments with Blakely. Jennifer treasured her time at home with her friends and family. In 2017, Jennifer was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. She underwent numerous surgeries and treatments, all with the expectation of complete healing. While the cancer was relentless, so was her outlook on life, love, friends, and most importantly, family. Jennifer's coined phrase, "Choose Joy" became her life motto. Just as through her whole life, her perseverance for success, and drive to overcome, continued to be adamantly present. On December 5, 2019, ultimate healing was achieved. Jennifer's legacy will be forever remembered through the lives of her family and friends.Jennifer Bost was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tommy and Joyce Kelley, Carl and Ethelyn Stoup; and father in law, J.D. Bost.She is survived by her loving husband, Joshua Bost; her beautiful children, Tyler Tierce, Landon Sykora, Blakley Bost, and Fallyn Bost; mother, Kay Barclay; father, David Barclay and wife, Victoria; brother, Neil Vickers and wife, Michelle; sister, Cami Wilson and husband, Jeff; mother-in-law, Donna Burley and husband, Steve; sister-in-law, Ashley Lee and husband, Kyle; brother-in-law, Jeremy and wife, Erme; sister-in-law, Kelsey Allison and husband, David; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
