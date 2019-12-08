Jennifer BostJune 19, 1983 - Dec. 5, 2019Jennifer Marie Bost, 36, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church. A visitation with her family will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries