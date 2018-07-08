John BoshAug. 29, 1963 - June 21, 2018John "Nubbin" Bosh, age 54, of Oakwood, passed away, June 21, 2018, in Mead, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 10, at Calvary Christian Center near Oakwood, Texas. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery off of FM 542 near Oakwood. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 9, at Walters' Buffalo Funeral Home in Buffalo.Born John Frances Bosh, August 29, 1963, he was most likely not well known by his given name, but by thenickname "Nubbin." He worked as a truck driver for Sherwin Williams and had lived in Oakwood for the past fourteen years. Nubbin was a methodical and patient man. He was constantly working on things needing his attention and took his time doing so. He had a home inspector's license and had worked for many years in the carnival business. Nubbin enjoyed hunting, reading and fishing and was a wonderful artist. He was Baptist in faith.Nubbin was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by wife, Terry Bosh of Oakwood; sons, John Frances "Jay" Bosh, II of Oakwood, and Charles Harris Bosh of Oakwood; and sister, Linda Kay Bosh of New Orleans, LA.Buffalo Funeral Home249 Humphreys St.Buffalo, Texas 75831(903) 322-2551Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
