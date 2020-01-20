Richard L. BortzDec. 22, 1939 - Jan. 13, 2020MSgt Richard Lee Bortz, USAF, (Ret.), 80, died January 13, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born December 22, 1939, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, to Chalmers Harrison and Mary Etta (Jeffers) Bortz.Richard was a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for twenty-one years. While in the Air Force, he was a Television Broadcast Engineer. His highest medal received was the Meritorious Service Medal.He married Sandra L. Bortz at the age of 18 and they were married for sixty-one years. Richard loved the mountains, and when he was younger, loved to go hunting. He owned multiple businesses working with Home Depot for several years before handing his company over to his sons. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sandra Bortz, all over the United States.Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. Bortz.He is survived by his sons, Gary L. Bortz, Jeffrey A. Bortz, Gregory S. Bortz, and Jason E. Bortz; daughter, Laura A. (Bortz) Mackay; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Chalmers H. Bortz.Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, at The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80925.The Springs Funeral Services3115 E. Platte Ave.Colorado Springs, CO 80909(719) 328-1793www.tsfs.co
